Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newcastle fans group says lessons must be learned after safety concerns at Leeds

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 9:17 pm
Newcastle fans had issues entering Elland Road (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Newcastle fans had issues entering Elland Road (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Newcastle United Supporters Trust says it is “imperative that lessons are learned” after raising significant safety concerns following Saturday’s Premier League match at Leeds.

Visiting fans were left tightly packed together outside Elland Road when some of the stadium’s electronic turnstiles stopped working.

Supporters were eventually let in when a gate was opened but many missed kick-off and could not find their allocated seats due to congestion.

Leeds plan to review safety measures at their home ground in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman for the Newcastle United Supporters Trust said: “The Trust has raised significant concerns to Leeds United in relation to the issues that occurred at the away end at Elland Road on Saturday that could have resulted in serious injury or worse and were not the fault of any match-going Newcastle United fans.

“We have called on those Newcastle fans at the game to get in touch and, so far, we’ve had over 100 fans contact us with their version of events. It appears to be only by luck that nobody was seriously injured.

“No football supporter should go to a match and be in fear of their own safety.

“It is imperative that lessons are learned to prevent this from happening again and it is important that those that caused these issues are held accountable.”

Relegation-threatened Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal form Jonjo Shelvey.

A Leeds statement read: “The club acknowledges the complaints raised by some Newcastle United supporters regarding issues experienced entering Elland Road on Saturday.

“Leeds United will now work with the Newcastle Supporters Trust, West Yorkshire Police and our own safety team to review the issues raised and ensure we continue to provide a safe environment for everyone attending our stadium.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal