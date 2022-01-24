Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn up to second after Sam Gallagher goal secures win over Middlesbrough

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 10:09 pm
Sam Gallagher scored Blackburn’s winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sam Gallagher scored Blackburn’s winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sam Gallagher’s strike was enough to earn Blackburn a vital 1-0 win over Middlesbrough which propels them into the Championship’s top two.

In an absorbing contest between two of the division’s form sides, Rovers had to do without 20-goal top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz who is on international duty.

But Gallagher made light of the Chilean’s absence with a clinical 76th-minute strike – his sixth of the season – to deservedly give Tony Mowbray’s side all three points against his former club.

It was just reward for Blackburn who registered arguably their best performance of the season, without key personnel and against a team on a run of four consecutive victories.

Blackburn have now won six of their last seven home games and are three points clear of third-placed Bournemouth, having played a game more. On this evidence, they are going to take some stopping.

Despite being out of sorts, Middlesbrough probably created the most clear-cut chances, as Matt Crooks had a header cleared off the line and both Aaron Connolly and Crooks missed excellent injury-time chances. But the Rovers pressure ultimately told.

Middlesbrough remain two points off the play-offs after only their second defeat of Chris Wilder’s tenure.

Rovers made a fast start, which saw Joe Lumley unconventionally clear Gallagher’s header across goal.

Gallagher’s acrobatic effort midway through the half required a smart save from Lumley and the impressive Reda Khadra whistled a free-kick wide on the half hour after a fourth Middlesbrough player received a booking to desperately thwart a counter attack.

Just before the break, the German set up Gallagher, whose shot was blocked as Boro struggled to hang on in a half in which they faced 11 shots.

They improved after the break as Connolly’s near-post strike was diverted just wide and from the 62nd-minute corner, they should have gone ahead, but Crooks’ bullet header was brilliantly cleared off the line by Lewis Travis.

Action was halted moments later due to a medical emergency in the stands, something Boro boss Wilder was quick to draw attention to.

Play resumed nine minutes later after the supporter received treatment and left to warm applause from all sides of Ewood, with Blackburn reporting that the male supporter was “now conscious and breathing”.

Blackburn settled quickest and scored what could be a crucial goal in their quest for promotion.

Paddy McNair failed to clear Boro lines and Gallagher swivelled and shot to devastating effect, finding the bottom left corner with a superb low strike.

Wilder’s men rallied thereafter, and wasted two superb chances in the 12 minutes of stoppage time.

First, Connolly lashed over from close range with the goal at his mercy before Crooks powered a point-blank header over from Marcus Tavernier’s cross and Rovers held on to a rapturous noise.

