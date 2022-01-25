Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England midfielder Jill Scott joins Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:37 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 5:29 pm
England’s Jill Scott has joined Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season (Tim Goode/PA)
England’s Jill Scott has joined Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season (Tim Goode/PA)

England midfielder Jill Scott has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the Women’s Super League season.

The 34-year-old has made almost 200 appearances for City over the last eight-and-a-half years and won her 150th senior international cap against Northern Ireland in February last year.

Villa manager Carla Ward told the club’s official website: “When we heard of Jill’s availability, it was a no-brainer.

“To have the chance to acquire one of England’s most decorated footballers is a chance we couldn’t turn down.

“Jill will bring so much to this group, not only on the pitch, but I see her having a huge impact off it too.

“We have some hugely exciting young talents coming through, so for them to learn from someone of Jill’s stature will be massive.”

Former Sunderland player Scott, a WSL title winner with City in 2016 who also has three FA Cup successes to her name, spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton.

A statement on City’s official website read: “Everybody at City would like to wish Jill the very best during her loan spell and for the remainder of the season.”

Scott later tweeted: “The next chapter awaits! Delighted to join @AVWFCOfficial on loan and give it my all! Thanks to everyone at Manchester City for their support this season.”

