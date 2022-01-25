Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football club doctor helps save second fan at a match this season

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:37 am
Play is stopped for a medical emergency in the stands at Ewood Park (Mike Egerton/PA)
Play is stopped for a medical emergency in the stands at Ewood Park (Mike Egerton/PA)

A football team’s doctor has helped to save a second fan’s life after they fell ill while watching a match.

Play was stopped for nine minutes at the Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough Championship match at Ewood Park after a home supporter needed urgent medical attention.

Physios from the away team joined Boro team doctor Dr Tom Prichard, an Accident and Emergency consultant, in racing to the scene of the incident in the Jack Walker stand, near the Middlesbrough dug out.

Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – Ewood Park
Play was halted while medics attended to the fan

Earlier this season, Dr Prichard raced to save a fan’s life at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park ground, where he is a season ticket holder.

Rovers later confirmed the fan was stable in hospital.

The club said: “Rovers wish to pay a special thanks to Middlesbrough’s medical department, who were first on the scene and who were able to restart the gentleman’s breathing, as well as Rovers’ medical staff and the crowd doctor and his team for their swift response.

“After regaining consciousness, the supporter was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he is alert and stable.

“Our thoughts remain with him and his family this evening, and we hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray added: “It was mentioned in the dressing room, the whole team were asking after him (the supporter).”

Fans on social media praised Boro manager Chris Wilder for alerting the referee to the emergency, as well as thanking the away side’s medics for their speedy intervention.

It was said they jumped over advertising hoardings to get to the stricken fan.

A Boro spokesman said: “We wish the gentleman the very best and were humbled to help.”

Physios Chris Moseley and Adam Reed joined Dr Prichard in the stands to attend to the supporter.

Blackburn won the game 1-0.

A North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We’re proud to see Tom Prichard demonstrating the best values of the NHS once again.

“We wish the supporter well and hope they fully recover soon.”

The frightening scenes echoed those at Newcastle United’s game against Spurs in October, when play stopped for 20 minutes.

Dr Prichard was among the medics who performed CPR and used a defibrillator before paramedics arrived to take 80-year-old Alan George Smith to hospital.

