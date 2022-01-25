Brentford boss Thomas Frank charged by FA following Wolves red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been hit with a Football Association charge after he was sent off following the defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

The Bees lost 2-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium and have now suffered six defeats in their past seven Premier League fixtures.

Frank has been charged due to an alleged use of unacceptable behaviour towards referee Peter Bankes.

Frank (left) argued with Wolves players after Brentford suffered another Premier League defeat (Ian Walton/AP)

“Thomas Frank has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Brentford FC’s Premier League match on Saturday [22/01/22] against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

“It is alleged that the manager’s language and/or behaviour towards the match referee after the final whistle was improper, and he has until Thursday [27/01/22] to provide a response.”

Speaking after the game, which was delayed for 20 minutes due to a drone flying overhead, Frank admitted his emotions got the better of him after he was sent off for confronting Bankes at the final whistle.

“I was frustrated we didn’t get a point but I was relatively calm and there was a situation which triggered it,” explained Frank.

“I got a yellow card after a confrontation with a Wolves player, then I turned round to Peter and said ‘you can give me a second one as well’. He said it was because I was turning around and too aggressive.”

Last week, Frank and his assistant Brian Riemer both signed new deals to remain at Brentford until 2025.