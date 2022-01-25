Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wales’ Ross Moriarty set for chance to prove his fitness ahead of Six Nations

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 12:15 pm
Wales forward Ross Moriarty (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales forward Ross Moriarty (Adam Davy/PA)

Ross Moriarty is set for a chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The Dragons back-row forward has been released from the Wales squad for regional duty.

He has not played since suffering a shoulder injury during Wales’ Autumn Nations Series defeat against New Zealand on October 30.

Moriarty, who has won 49 caps, subsequently underwent surgery.

He is among six players who could feature in United Rugby Championship action before rejoining the Wales squad on Sunday ahead of next week’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin.

The Dragons host Benetton on Friday, while Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has released Cardiff props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis, Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts, Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe for potential regional game-time.

The Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile, also announced that Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza has tested positive for Covid-19.

Christmas Package 2021
Wales and Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza, right, in action (David Davies/PA)

Tshiunza, 20, won two caps as a replacement during the autumn and retained his squad place for the Six Nations.

“After returning a positive lateral flow test on Monday’s entry screening, he immediately went into isolation,” the WRU said.

“A subsequent PCR test taken on Monday confirmed the result. He will now isolate as per government guidelines.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal