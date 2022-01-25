Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen dies aged 75 after dementia battle

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 12:47 pm
Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen (right) stopped Rangers 10 in a row (Chris Bacon/PA)
Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen has died aged 75, Feyenoord have confirmed.

Jansen, associated with the Dutch club from the age of 10, had been living with dementia.

He was Hoops boss between 1997 and 1998, winning the Premiership title to prevent Old Firm rivals Rangers making it a record-breaking 10 in a row.

The former Feyenoord and Holland player also won the League Cup that season when Celtic beat Dundee United 3-0 at Ibrox.

Jansen, who signed Henrik Larsson for Celtic, left immediately after the end of the campaign and eventually returned to his first love Feyenoord.

The Rotterdam outfit said in a statement on Tuesday: “Feyenoord has learned with great sadness of the death of Wim Jansen, one of the greatest football players who has ever played for the club. He died Tuesday at the age of 75.

“In Wim Jansen’s biography ‘Mastermind’, which was published in October last year, it became clear that he was suffering from dementia.

“Although the intense sadness of course predominates, Jansen’s family is at the same time relieved that he has been spared a long agony. The family is pleased that their Wim has been able to keep control until the last moment, they have informed the club.”

They reflected on a line from his book, which read: “I left Feyenoord a few times, but always came back. You could call it a blood tie.”

