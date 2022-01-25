Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tyson Fury ‘sick of listening to excuses’ as he waits to learn next opponent

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 2:23 pm
Tyson Fury is getting impatient as he waits to learn who his next opponent will be (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tyson Fury is getting impatient as he waits to learn who his next opponent will be (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has hit out at rivals Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte as he waits impatiently to learn his next opponent.

Fury, the WBC champion, is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

The matter is complicated as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger.

There have been reports Joshua has been offered a £15million deal to step aside, although the 32-year-old has angrily denied suggestions he has agreed to anything of the kind.

Whyte, meanwhile, is reportedly involved in a dispute with the WBC over pay.

Both situations are clearly irritating Fury, who is keen to get his next fight lined up.

Speaking in a video posted on his Twitter feed, Fury said: “Another gym session done. Tuesday morning, smashed.

“Tick tick effing tick tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock. The time has run out of the bottle. You’re all getting a good hiding, cowards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal