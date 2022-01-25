Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas departs Gallagher Premiership club

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 2:51 pm
Jonathan Thomas has left his role as Worcester head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonathan Thomas has left his role as Worcester head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Worcester have announced that head coach Jonathan Thomas has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect.

The Warriors also said that former Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond will succeed Alan Solomons as director of rugby at the end of this season on a two-year contract.

Diamond was appointed in a rugby consultancy role at Sixways in November, and he will remain in that capacity for the remainder of this campaign, while also immediately taking charge of Worcester’s rugby programme.

Solomons, meanwhile, will retire from coaching at the end of June.

Bath v Worcester Warriors – Gallagher Premiership – The Recreation Ground
Steve Diamond will become Worcester rugby director at the end of this season (David Davies/PA)

Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham said: “Having taken the time to work with Steve in his role as a lead rugby consultant, it was the logical decision to offer him the role as director of rugby for the next two seasons.

“Steve is an experienced and proven director of rugby with the qualities needed to take the club to the next level and achieve our ambitions of competing at the top end of the Premiership.

“We have invested a great deal into ensuring we have all the right ingredients for the club to reach its full potential.”

On Thomas’ departure, they added: “Jonathan has given his all to the club. We appreciate everything he has done in his time at Warriors, both as a player and a coach, and we wish him all the very best in his future ventures.”

Diamond enjoyed a successful spell with Sale, gaining Heineken Champions Cup qualification on five occasions and winning the Premiership Rugby Cup.

“We have a really exciting challenge in front of us, and it is one that I am relishing,” he said.

“We have enthusiastic owners who have ambitions for the club to be established in the top six of the Gallagher Premiership and playing in the Heineken Champions Cup.

“Clearly, we are not where we would like to be at the moment as a club. To achieve our ambitions, our results need to improve and changes need to be made.

“A key part of my role will be the recruitment of players and staff. Worcester is a hot-bed of rugby with a fantastic core group of supporters. We want to grow that supporter base and give the city, county and region a successful and sustainable Premiership club that everyone can be proud of.”

Worcester are currently 12th in the Premiership, having won three of their first 12 games. They host Northampton on Saturday.

