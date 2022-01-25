Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Devine’s name to be added to Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial this week

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 3:29 pm
Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial is to be updated with the name of 97th victim Andrew Devine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial is to be updated with the name of 97th victim Andrew Devine (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool will update Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial with the name of Andrew Devine this week.

A coroner ruled in July that the 55-year-old was the 97th fan to lose his life as a result of the 1989 disaster when he died last summer.

The engraving will take place on Friday, while his name has already been added to the memorial located at the club’s Kirkby AXA Training Centre.

However, it will not only be stonework which will be updated.

“Since the sad passing of Andrew, the club has reviewed all references to Hillsborough, both digital and physical,” said a Liverpool statement.

“We have renamed 97 Avenue at Anfield. The club’s playing shirts will be updated for the 2022-23 season with the 97 emblem presented on the nape of the neck.”

