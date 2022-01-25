Malky Mackay aware of challenge that awaits Ross County at Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels Dundee United’s capture of Tony Watt highlights the challenge his team face at Tannadice on Wednesday.

Watt is set for his first cinch Premiership start for United since his move from Motherwell.

One of Watt’s nine league goals this season was a late winner against County at Fir Park and Mackay acknowledged the ambition of the signing.

“It’s a tough game,” he said. “We are at Tannadice, away from home, against a team that have just bought the top goalscorer in the league.

“They have paid a lot of money for him and they have paid him a lot of money in wages, I believe.

“A club that are spending money like that will expect a return.”

Mackay’s two January signings, Kayne Ramsay and Declan Drysdale, could be direct opponents for Watt after lining up in central defence in Saturday’s Scottish Cup defeat at Livingston.

Mackay said: “The two boys that have come in have done really well. I had to throw them in together on Saturday through necessity to play alongside each other.

“Declan has played two games with two different partners in central defence and that’s admirable he has been able to cope like that. Kane came in and acquitted himself really well, you saw his pace.

“I’m delighted with the way they have slipped into the group. It’s an easy group to slip into but you have still got to do it.”

On the prospect of making more signings, Mackay said: “As far as any extras are concerned, it would have to be something that really changes us.

“I have a couple of irons in the fire but they are irons in the fire that I probably shouldn’t get, unless we really pull something out the bag that shouldn’t really come to us.

“I have some younger guys who have real potential and can certainly do a job for us sitting around about the squad.

“Whoever comes in would need to come in and start. To do that in January, you are talking about what Dundee United have just done – paid a lot of money for someone and give someone a lot of money.”