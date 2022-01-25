Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Celtic new signing Matt O’Riley really excited for his first Old Firm derby

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 4:43 pm
Matt O’Riley is looking forward to life at Celtic (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matt O’Riley is looking forward to life at Celtic (Mike Egerton/PA)

Celtic new signing Matt O’Riley revealed Russell Martin has briefed him on what to expect when the Hoops face their Old Firm rivals next month.

The 21-year-old Englishman, who recently signed from MK Dons on a four-and-a-half-year deal, played under the former Rangers and Scotland defender at the League One club.

Martin played in two defeats to Celtic during his loan spell at Rangers, a 4-0 thumping in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park and a 5-0 thrashing at Parkhead in the Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou’s side face Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night before home games against Dundee United and Rangers and O’Riley’s interest in the first Glasgow derby of 2022 has been piqued.

He said: “Russell Martin, the manager of Swansea, he is my old coach, he sent me a nice message, highlighting the importance and magnitude of the club and how ready I need to be.

“When I was at MK Dons he spoke to me about it (the Old Firm game) and said it was one of the craziest things he has been involved in so in that sense I am really excited for it.

“But saying that we have Hearts tomorrow so I am not thinking too much about Rangers just yet but it is a game that I will be looking forward to, definitely.”

Midfielder O’Riley insists he is ready to make his debut as the Hoops contend with injuries to skipper Callum McGregor and Yosuke Ideguchi with David Turnbull also out.

He said: “I feel ready. I have played enough games this season so I think I am in a good place physically and I have had a few days training with the boys so I am feeling good.

“I am training well and preparing well and if I am called upon I will be ready.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal