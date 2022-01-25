Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as their new manager By Press Association January 25, 2022, 7:15 pm Roy Hodgson has been appointed the new manager at Watford (Peter Powell/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager. The former England boss will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005. We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022 Watford, who sit in the Premier League relegation zone, sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal From Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford – Roy Hodgson’s English record Roy Hodgson back in game at 74 – Premier League’s oldest managerial appointments Duncan Ferguson says Everton remains ‘attractive club’ for potential new manager Watford set to appoint Roy Hodgson until the end of the season