Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as their new manager

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

The former England boss will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager. Welcome to Watford, Roy! — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022

Watford, who sit in the Premier League relegation zone, sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.