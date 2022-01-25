Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Cook returns to haunt Walsall as Bradford win again

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 9:45 pm
Andy Cook returned to haunt his former club Walsall (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford earned their third win in five games with a 2-1 victory against Walsall at the Banks’s Stadium.

Matthew Daly put the Bantams ahead in the 37th minute before George Miller levelled the scoring early in the second half.

Derek Adams’ side snatched the winner late on when former Walsall striker Andy Cook converted from the penalty spot following Zak Mills’ handball.

Walsall missed a host of chances in the first half with Miller, Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson all failing to score past the busy Alex Bass.

Bradford broke the deadlock against the run of play when Daly’s strike deflected into the bottom corner. The goal was his first since joining on loan from Huddersfield.

Matthew Taylor’s side levelled the scoring in the 56th minute through striker Miller’s first goal in 15 games when Mills’ effort deflected off the 24-year-old and went into the back of the net.

The visitors stole the victory in the 87th minute when Cook smashed the ball past Carl Rushworth from 12 yards.

