Solihull Moors leave it late to see off Torquay By Press Association January 25, 2022, 9:55 pm Torquay lost at home to Solihull Moors (PA) Solihull Moors made it back-to-back league wins after two late goals saw them beat Torquay 2-0. Kyle Hudlin and Andrew Dallas struck late for the Moors, who sit just outside the National League play-off places in ninth place. Goalkeeper Ryan Boot was called into action in the opening minutes to save an effort from Stephen Wearne. Dan Martin came close for Torquay but his shot went wide before Armani Little tested Boot, who was able to save. Joe Sbarra nearly broke the deadlock in the 49th minute after a mistake from the Gulls defence saw him take a shot, but Shaun MacDonald was able to make the save. Solihull found the breakthrough in the 85th minute after James Clarke picked out Hudlin, who backheeled into the net. The Moors put the game to bed in added time when Dallas slotted the ball past MacDonald.