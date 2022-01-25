Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solihull Moors leave it late to see off Torquay

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 9:55 pm
Torquay lost at home to Solihull Moors (PA)
Solihull Moors made it back-to-back league wins after two late goals saw them beat Torquay 2-0.

Kyle Hudlin and Andrew Dallas struck late for the Moors, who sit just outside the National League play-off places in ninth place.

Goalkeeper Ryan Boot was called into action in the opening minutes to save an effort from Stephen Wearne.

Dan Martin came close for Torquay but his shot went wide before Armani Little tested Boot, who was able to save.

Joe Sbarra nearly broke the deadlock in the 49th minute after a mistake from the Gulls defence saw him take a shot, but Shaun MacDonald was able to make the save.

Solihull found the breakthrough in the 85th minute after James Clarke picked out Hudlin, who backheeled into the net.

The Moors put the game to bed in added time when Dallas slotted the ball past MacDonald.

