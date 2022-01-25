Josh Rees is Boreham Wood’s matchwinner at fellow high-flyers Halifax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halifax missed out on the chance to return to the top of the National League table as they lost 1-0 to fellow high-flyers Boreham Wood at the MBi Shay Stadium.

Boreham Wood looked the most likely to get the first goal of the game and almost had it when Josh Rees’ volley was cleared off the line.

The visitors deservedly made the decisive breakthrough in the 37th minute when Jacob Mendy pulled a ball back for Rees, who made no mistake this time around and finished into the corner.

The Shaymen reacted in the second half and were close to an equaliser when Jack Senior found himself clear beyond the Wood defence but could not convert, before David Stephens cleared his lines.

The visitors held strong despite a late flurry of Halifax chances to make it 10 league games unbeaten, while the West Yorkshire side lose for the second time in the space of a week.