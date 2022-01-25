Clyde come from behind twice to claim a point against Airdrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clyde twice came from behind in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Airdrie at Broadwood Stadium.

Daryl Easton broke the deadlock for the visitors after 72 minutes before Rob Jones headed home an equaliser.

Airdrie were back in front with just four minutes left when Jordan Allan converted from close range, only for Will Mortimer to net for the hosts moments later.

Airdrie are seven points adrift of table-toppers Cove Rangers, with Clyde in sixth.