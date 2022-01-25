Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul McCallum snatches late win for Dagenham

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:17 pm
Dagenham hit back to win (Peter Byrne/PA)
A late goal from Paul McCallum saw Dagenham come from behind to beat Weymouth 2-1.

The Terras took the lead through Josh McQuoid before second-half goals from Josh Walker and McCallum sealed three points for the visitors.

Weymouth started quickly and Jordan Greenidge had a shot deflected for a corner. He came close again but his effort deflected over the crossbar.

McQuoid opened the scoring in the 38th minute after he was picked out by Sean Shields and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

The Daggers had more chances in the second half when Junior Morias was unable to put his shot away and McCallum fired wide.

Substitute Walker equalised for the visitors in the 71st minute, firing home after McCallum set him up.

And McCallum found the winner in the 83rd minute with a header from close range.

