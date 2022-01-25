Paul McCallum snatches late win for Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late goal from Paul McCallum saw Dagenham come from behind to beat Weymouth 2-1.

The Terras took the lead through Josh McQuoid before second-half goals from Josh Walker and McCallum sealed three points for the visitors.

Weymouth started quickly and Jordan Greenidge had a shot deflected for a corner. He came close again but his effort deflected over the crossbar.

McQuoid opened the scoring in the 38th minute after he was picked out by Sean Shields and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

The Daggers had more chances in the second half when Junior Morias was unable to put his shot away and McCallum fired wide.

Substitute Walker equalised for the visitors in the 71st minute, firing home after McCallum set him up.

And McCallum found the winner in the 83rd minute with a header from close range.