Harry Cardwell goal maintains improving Southend’s unbeaten run

An 87th-minute strike from Harry Cardwell earned Southend a 1-1 draw against Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

The hosts made a quick start to the National League contest and took the lead inside five minutes when Brad Webb’s cross found Ryan Glover at the back post, who nodded home.

The Shrimpers reacted well to falling behind by controlling the majority of possession and almost had their reward through Harrison Neal, only for his 20-yard effort to go wide of the target.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first period but the Southend fans were made to wait for the equaliser before Cardwell nodded home a Nathan Ferguson cross to steal a point.

Southend have made it five league games unbeaten while the north Hampshire team drew for the third game in succession.