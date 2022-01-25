Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bizarre Jude Arthurs goal maintains Bromley's promotion push

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:37 pm
Jude Arthurs' first-half goal earned Bromley victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jude Arthurs’ first-half goal earned Bromley victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)

A bizarre first-half goal from Jude Arthurs earned promotion-chasing Bromley a 1-0 National League win over 10-man Woking at Hayes Lane.

The goal arrived midway through the first half when Woking goalkeeper Mark Smith attempted to clear his lines, the ball instead hitting  Arthurs and looping on to a post and then over the line.

Arthurs nearly grabbed his second but could not quite guide his diving header on target from a Luke Coulson cross.

Woking looked to get back into the match and nearly did so when Inih Effiong headed over the bar from close range.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Louie Annesley was given a second yellow card in the 84th minute for a late challenge.

Victory for Bromley was their fourth in a row in all competitions and left them in fourth place, just a point off leaders Stockport.

