Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Liam Manning hails ‘terrific’ performance after MK Dons stun Burton

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:41 pm
Liam Manning was full of praise for MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Manning was full of praise for MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning was full of praise for his Sky Bet League One play-off chasing side after Scott Twine’s last-gasp stoppage-time stunner secured a precious 1-0 win at Burton.

The Dons bossed large parts of the game and twice hit the goal frame in the first half through Tennai Watson and Troy Parrott, but Manning stressed the importance of keeping their discipline to go on and win the game.

“I think that is definitely up there with the performances of the season,” he said. “The timing of the goal makes it that extra bit sweeter in terms of the result but huge credit to the guys. I thought the performance was terrific.

“Frustrated to come in at half-time at 0-0 given the quality of our play. The guys were so good to be fair in terms of solving the problems and the difficult conditions against a side who pressed us well the last time we met.

“You can start to think that its not your night but it doesn’t take long to score a goal so you have to keep believing and keep discipline.”

The victory marked their fifth away league outing without defeat and helped the side get over their shock weekend defeat by strugglers Doncaster.

Manning added: “We sat down with the players after Doncaster because when you create that many chances and don’t score it can knock your confidence.

“But we said to the front players that it is about making good decisions and I am delighted for Twiney to get the goal. He works so hard and that is why he goes and delivers a moment of magic.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink cut a frustrated figure as he felt his side failed to carry out their game plan.

“They bossed it with the ball but then if you look at the overall chances then we had three really good chances and they probably had two,” said the former Holland striker.

“The goal is more a moment of brilliance from the player. It’s not really a chance and it punished us when we needed to clear the ball.

“We didn’t do things right or show the right energy that you need to show against them. You need to stop them from starting things off and we didn’t do that enough. We were too far off them and then they can pick you off.

“I am disappointed that we let them play that much. I think we made them look very good. I fancied us tonight and was looking forwards to the test but we came up short because we didn’t do the job right.

“Maybe we could have changed the shape but we have been doing well in the shape that we have been playing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal