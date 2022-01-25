Gary Bowyer beaming after Ash Hunter goal delivers vital win for Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ash Hunter’s first goal of the season helped Salford to a 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win at Barrow and put a smile on manager Gary Bowyer’s face.

Hunter scored the winner when the sides met at Holker Street in December 2020 but had not hit the target away from Moor Lane since then.

“I think that was the quickest Ash ran all night (after scoring),” said Bowyer as the Ammies moved up to ninth, four points off the play-offs.

“It was his first goal of the season so you could see how much it meant to him.

“To quote Ash, it’s probably the worst free-kick he has ever scored.

“We had fortunate with the goalie slipping but the main thing is you have to put it on target.

“Ash has got to add more goals to his game but he is an honest lad and knows that himself.”

Remeao Hutton’s stoppage-time own goal completed Salford’s victory and helped banish the disappointment of last Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Colchester.

“We knew that wasn’t acceptable but the character the lads showed tonight was fantastic,” said Bowyer.

“When you lose a game it feels like the world is ending but when you win you go home happy.

“That’s the nature of the business but we know there is a heck of a lot of football still to play.

“So, we don’t get too carried away with a defeat and don’t get carried away too much with a good win like this one.

“But that’s our 12th clean sheet of the season and everybody was stopping crosses and throwing themselves in front of the ball. They only had one shot on target.”

Barrow boss Mark Cooper, whose side sit two places and seven points off the drop zone, was highly critical of his team’s defending in last Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Mansfield.

But he believed this latest loss was down to a “lack of quality in the final third”.

He said: “We were always in the game and competed well. I asked for a competitive performance which we gave.

“We were well in the game at half-time and there was not much between the teams.

“I never felt we were in too much trouble. But the first goal was always going to be vital. And we never looked like we were going to create a chance to score either.

“We got one end right but at the other end of the pitch we were sloppy in our decision-making in and around the penalty areas because we got into some great positions.

“We have got to stay together because they are lower on confidence because of results.”