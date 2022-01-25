Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derek Adams hails ‘important three points’ as Bradford close gap on play-offs

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:53 pm
Derek Adams cherished the three points earned at Walsall on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Derek Adams cherished the three points earned at Walsall on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bradford manager Derek Adams labelled the 2-1 victory over Walsall as an “important three points” as they sit only five points off the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

Andy Cook’s 88th-minute penalty against his former side handed the Bantams their third win in five as they defeated Walsall at the Banks’s Stadium.

Midfielder Matthew Daly opened the scoring in the 37th minute when his strike took a deflection and flew past Carl Rushworth.

In the second half, the home side levelled proceedings when Zak Mills’ volley struck George Miller in the area for his first goal since October.

Adams expressed his delight at his team’s performance and the manner of how they ground out the result despite not being at their best.

“We’ve been on a good run since the turn of the year and tonight’s an important three points for us,” the 46-year-old said.

“We’ve been able to score two goals and got a win that closes the gap on the play-off places.

“At the start of the season, we were playing so well and we should have won more games. Tonight wasn’t a great performance, but sometimes it’s the performance you need to win games.

“League Two is a really difficult league. I’ve always said that these are the type of games that you need to win to put yourself close to the teams above us.”

Walsall head coach Matthew Taylor insisted his side were the better team on the night despite suffering defeat but stated he could not defend the errors made as the Saddlers suffered a fourth straight defeat.

“The team have done everything that I asked them to do,” Taylor said.

“They passed the ball with better intensity, their energy and effort was there, but sometimes you can’t legislate for errors.

“I’m talking about errors we’ve made in front of their goals and in our box. It’s a tough one to take. The team performed exceptionally well tonight.

“We were by far the best team but it counts for nothing because we end up losing the game and that’s what’s disappointing for me.

“It seems at the moment that we’re just sabotaging the work that we do by making mistakes. Every mistake that we make is costing us at the moment.

“The players will be hurt by that but they have to take heart from it. We were so good on the ball and at time Bradford couldn’t get near us. We saw a team that I felt had a real identity and were confident on the ball.”

