Steven Schumacher bemoans defensive errors as Plymouth let lead slip

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:55 pm
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher was left to rue defensive mistakes (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Frustrated Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher criticised his team’s defending after they conceded two late goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw at struggling Fleetwood.

Argyle looked to be home and dry as they led 3-1 after 89 minutes, but goals from Ellis Harrison and Anthony Pilkington earned Fleetwood an unlikely point.

“We’re feeling a bit sick, but we are causing our own problems,” said Schumacher.

“We’re not defending well enough in too many areas of the pitch.

“There’s too many errors out there and when you don’t defend well enough you get punished.

“We didn’t defend well enough at a set-play in the previous game and so I’m not pleased about this again tonight.

“We created some good chances from the forward players, but, even without the two late Fleetwood goals, it was far from a perfect performance from us.

“There were positives and some of the players did look sharp when they needed to, but again there were too many errors that cost us.

“We’ll go home and we’ll have to pick ourselves up and go again at the weekend now.

“It’s another massive game and another massive three points on offer for us.

“There are lots of long trips for us, but we have to try and bounce back and try our best to keep ourselves in and around the chasing pack.”

It was an entertaining opening half at Highbury.

Argyle struck first when Luke Jephcott fired home his ninth goal of the season from six yards.

However, Fleetwood soon levelled when Paddy Lane crashed home a left-footed shot from 20 yards.

Skipper Joe Edwards and substitute Niall Ennis fired the visitors 3-1 ahead, but it was not enough as Harrison struck just before Pilkington’s dramatic 92nd-minute leveller.

“I guess it does feel a little bit like a victory for us tonight,” said Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey.

“But I thought a draw was the very least we deserved from the game.

“I thought we were excellent throughout, but then to be stood on the touchline 3-1 behind, I was thinking, ‘Just how has that happened?’.

“But the lads showed real desire to get something in those last 10 or 15 minutes and that’s what was outstanding for me.

“To be honest that’s what the lads have been showing me ever since I arrived at the club, so long may that continue.

“I think a lot of teams would have thrown the towel in at 3-1 down, but my players rolled their sleeves up and continued to believe that they could get something out of the game.

“We did that, but again, if we can get that bit more composure in front of goal, like we did in those final moments, then we can really start punishing teams.

“We can still be a real force in this division.”

