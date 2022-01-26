Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 7:33 am
Dele Alli has been linked to a number of teams (Adam Davy/PA)
Dele Alli has been linked to a number of teams (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Tottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle, Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.

The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.

France Soccer League One
Luis Diaz is attracting Premier League interest in London and the north-west (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Tottenham have had a 45million euros (£37.6m) bid for Porto winger Luis Diaz rejected, according to The Guardian. The 25-year-old Colombia winger has a £66m release clause and has scored 14 goals in 18 league games this season, so he will not be let go lightly. The paper also reports that Manchester United have expressed interest too.

Meanwhile, The Independent says Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson has become “one of the most pursued young players in the Championship” amid interest from top-flight clubs Brentford and Newcastle. It is reported that Forest would accept a bid of around £20m for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Duje Caleta-Car: West Ham are weighing up an interest in the 25-year-old Croatia and Marseille defender, according to Talksport.

Mislav Orsic: Sky Sports report Burnley may be close to securing a deal for the 29-year-old Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal