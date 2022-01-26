Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England are ‘pumped’ ahead of only Test in Ashes series – Heather Knight

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 8:39 am
Heather Knight’s England side are 4-2 behind in the multi-format series (Mike Egerton/PA)
Heather Knight feels it is “always special to pull on the whites” with England “pumped” ahead of the only Test match of the women’s Ashes series against Australia.

England go into the clash in Canberra looking to become the first England team to win a Test match Down Under this winter after the men crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.

England are 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia won the opening T20 and the subsequent two were washed out, leaving the points shared and the visitors needing to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.

After two rain-affected matches already – and an ominous forecast for Canberra – captain Knight urged her team to be aggressive in their approach.

“It’s been nice to get down to Canberra, it’s obviously been a bit of a rush for both teams, two days of prep for a Test match is quite short,” the England captain said.

“But the players have been having a long bit in the nets today and yesterday and are feeling really good and excited, it’s always special to pull on the whites and play a Test match for England and we’re really pumped for that.

Heather Knight in action for England
Captain Knight urged her team to be aggressive in their approach (Mike Egerton/PA)

“(We’re also) obviously desperate to win the game and put ourselves in a really good position to win the series.”

The Test match is worth four points in the multi-format series and England have to avoid defeat to remain in with a chance of winning back the coveted trophy.

The last four women’s Test matches have all ended in draws, while England have not won a Test since their last victory over Australia – in the 2013-14 Ashes – but Knight is confident her side can force a result in the only Test of the series.

She added: “We want to go out and be aggressive and force the game forward but we have to earn the right to do that.

“Whether we bat by scoring big first-innings runs or whether we bowl, we can be really disciplined and not try and hunt for wickets, but obviously when you’re trying to take wickets, sometimes you’re searching.

“But we’ve spoken about that as a side and have a really clear plan for how we want to force this Test match.”

