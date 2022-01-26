Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blair Kinghorn’s transition to stand-off at Edinburgh impresses Chris Paterson

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 10:31 am
Blair Kinghorn has been named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Blair Kinghorn has been named in Scotland's Six Nations squad (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Chris Paterson knows from experience how difficult it can be to stay sharp in multiple positions, but he has been impressed by Blair Kinghorn’s transition to stand-off with Edinburgh this season.

Paterson is the all-time record points scorer for Edinburgh and Scotland and played at stand-off, full-back and on the wing during his celebrated career.

Kinghorn won 25 Scotland caps playing at wing or full-back prior to this season but has been primarily utilised at 10 by new Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair, who has guided the club to the top of the United Rugby Championship.

The 25-year-old started a Test in his new position for the first time against Tonga in the autumn and has been named in Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations squad at the expense of Gloucester stand-off Adam Hastings, with Finn Russell the only other recognised number 10 selected.

However, Paterson says the role is not completely alien to Kinghorn.

“I’ve worked with Blair for a long time and when I started working with him he was a 10,” Paterson told the PA news agency.

“Through his age-grade stuff he was a stand-off or first receiver and he’s always kept bits of that up in training. So it’s probably a bigger surprise and there were more eyebrows raised outside the camp than within Scottish rugby.

Blair Kinghorn
Blair Kinghorn has a total of 27 Scotland caps to his name (Jane Barlow/PA)

“He’s been so impressive in terms of how naturally he plays at 10 and I think the way Mike wants to play with his attacking mindset, Blair has picked that up and run with it.

“He’s a really laidback character, really quite exciting in terms of how he wants to play, so he really fits that bill.

“Blair is instinctively made for that style of rugby and has probably more experience than most people would really imagine.”

Asked how difficult it is for a versatile player to maintain a high standard across their positions, Paterson admitted: “It’s hard, it’s really hard.

“It wasn’t until the end of my career, or even when I stopped, that I realised you’re trying to improve in two or three positions at the same time, which is really difficult because the person you’re competing against in each position is often only trying to improve in that position.

“So it’s quite difficult if you’re trying to improve as a full-back, as a 10 and as a wing all at the same time because the guy you’re competing with is maybe an out-and-out 15 or an out-and-out 10.

“So it is difficult, but I also think the abilities complement each other. The ability to play 10 can make you a better 15, with the understanding, the awareness and the game sense.”

Paterson believes Edinburgh’s style of play will have helped Kinghorn settle into his new role.

Chris Paterson
Chris Paterson is Scotland’s record points scorer (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“The way Edinburgh are playing, they’re very much developing rugby players to make decisions in the moment at the right time,” he explained.

“They’re making decisions on the field rather than playing to a prescribed structure, so I think that actually negates the fact that somebody like Blair is quite often playing two or three different positions.

“You’re being selected as a rugby player rather than as a full-back, a winger or a stand-off.”

