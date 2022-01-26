Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

French forward Bryan Mbeumo signs new Brentford deal running to 2026

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:33 pm
Bryan Mbeumo has signed a new long-term contract with Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)
Bryan Mbeumo has signed a new long-term contract with Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until summer 2026.

The 22-year-old Frenchman joined the Bees, who have an option to extend the deal for an additional year, from Troyes two and a half years ago.

He has played 119 games for the Premier League club and scored 31 goals, including a hat-trick in the FA Cup win over Port Vale earlier this month.

“I am very pleased that Bryan has decided to extend his contract with us,” head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s website.

“He has been an important player for us since he arrived in 2019.

“He had a fantastic first season in the Championship and just as good a follow-up year last season, as he developed other parts of his game. His Premier League performances have been even more impressive.

“As everyone knows, Bryan has hit the woodwork seven times this season. Margins have gone against him, but he has given us a lot. He has been a constant threat to our opponents.

“I am also very pleased that we have a chance to maximise Bryan’s potential. We are only seeing the start of what he will be able to produce. He has a brilliant future in front of him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]