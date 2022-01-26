Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hull’s transfer embargo lifted after loan repaid to EFL

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 1:29 pm
Hull have had their transfer embargo lifted after repaying an EFL loan (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Hull have had their transfer embargo lifted after repaying an EFL loan, the Championship club have announced.

The Tigers, who last week were taken over by Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali, took the loan out under previous owners the Allam family to manage the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic, with lockdown restrictions severely damaging clubs’ revenues across the country.

One of the terms of the loan was that Hull were placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL.

However, with the money now repaid, the club will be able to sign players during the last week of the transfer window as they look to retain their place in the Championship this season.

A club statement said: “Hull City can confirm we have repaid the EFL monitored loan and are no longer working under transfer restrictions.

“The loan was taken out following the conclusion of the 2020/21 League One campaign to support the club after more than a season playing behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As part of the loan conditions, we were restricted in terms of salaries, transfer fees and permitted players.

“Now the loan has been repaid, the transfer embargo has been lifted.”

Hull sacked head coach Grant McCann on Tuesday, bringing to an end his two-and-a-half years in the role.

McCann’s future had been in doubt since Ilicali completed his £20million takeover of the club last Wednesday.

Ilicali has said a new head coach will be “announced very shortly” and the PA news agency has been told a press conference to reveal McCann’s successor is set to take place this week.

Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze has been reportedly lined up for the job.

