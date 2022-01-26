Jack Clarke joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland have signed Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan for the rest of their season.

The Black Cats have already strengthened their squad this month with the arrivals of Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts but Clarke will add more depth in the wing positions as they battle for automatic promotion in Sky Bet League One.

Clarke joined Spurs for £10million from Leeds in the summer of 2019 but has failed to establish himself, making just four first-team appearances.

His move to the Stadium of Light follows loan spells with Leeds, who he joined Spurs from, QPR and Stoke.

The 21-year-old told the club’s website: “I can’t wait to get started. I’m from this part of the world, so I know this is a massive club and what it means to the fans.

“I’m looking forward to playing at the Stadium of Light and the prospect of being part of the team that takes the club back to the Championship.

“I want to help the team as much as possible, whether that’s goals or assists, and ensure we reach that end goal.”

Boss Lee Johnson added: “Jack is a talented player and having followed his progress over the past few years, I feel like he’s really grown on the pitch throughout the past six months and found a maturity to pair with that talent.

“The competition for places in our final third is strong and we want to be able to change games as we move into the back end of the season.

“Jack understands that this is a big club with a lot to play for, but he wants to be an influential player for us and help to ensure we have a successful end to the season.”

Clarke could make his debut when Sunderland visit Bolton on Saturday.