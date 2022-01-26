Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Clarke joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 1:33 pm
Jack Clarke spent time on loan at Stoke last season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jack Clarke spent time on loan at Stoke last season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sunderland have signed Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan for the rest of their season.

The Black Cats have already strengthened their squad this month with the arrivals of Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts but Clarke will add more depth in the wing positions as they battle for automatic promotion in Sky Bet League One.

Clarke joined Spurs for £10million from Leeds in the summer of 2019 but has failed to establish himself, making just four first-team appearances.

His move to the Stadium of Light follows loan spells with Leeds, who he joined Spurs from, QPR and Stoke.

The 21-year-old told the club’s website: “I can’t wait to get started. I’m from this part of the world, so I know this is a massive club and what it means to the fans.

“I’m looking forward to playing at the Stadium of Light and the prospect of being part of the team that takes the club back to the Championship.

“I want to help the team as much as possible, whether that’s goals or assists, and ensure we reach that end goal.”

Boss Lee Johnson added: “Jack is a talented player and having followed his progress over the past few years, I feel like he’s really grown on the pitch throughout the past six months and found a maturity to pair with that talent.

“The competition for places in our final third is strong and we want to be able to change games as we move into the back end of the season.

“Jack understands that this is a big club with a lot to play for, but he wants to be an influential player for us and help to ensure we have a successful end to the season.”

Clarke could make his debut when Sunderland visit Bolton on Saturday.

