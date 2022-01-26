Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniil Medvedev sets up Stefanos Tsitsipas semi – day 10 at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 2:21 pm
Daniil Medvedev celebrates beating Felix Auger-Aliassime (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Daniil Medvedev celebrates beating Felix Auger-Aliassime (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Daniil Medvedev kept his Australian Open hopes alive with a memorable comeback to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals.

There the title favourite will face Stefanos Tsitsipas, who blew away Jannik Sinner, while Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins made it through to the women’s last four.

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the semi-finals of the men’s doubles for a third-straight year, while Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid set a new grand slam record with their ninth-successive title in the men’s wheelchair doubles.

Picture of the day

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a forehand on the run
Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a forehand on the run (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Collins faces her fears

Collins credited a rock climbing trip with fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands for helping her return to top form. “I was terrified,” said Collins. “It was one of the most scary experiences for me, relying on equipment, the what ifs.

“Halfway through it, I realised every time I step out on the court it’s not life or death. For people in rock climbing, it can be. That was a really big realisation for me and something I think helped me grow to kind of step out of my comfort zone.”

Fallen seeds

Women: None

Men: Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Jannik Sinner (11)

Who’s up next?

A change of schedule this year sees the women’s semi-finals occupy the Thursday night session.

Ashleigh Barty will look to continue her dominant form against Madison Keys, while Swiatek meets Collins.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will move to Rod Laver Arena for their doubles semi-final, with Britain’s Salisbury and American Ram on Margaret Court Arena for their clash with another Australian duo, Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

