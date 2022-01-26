Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dickie Bird pays tribute to ‘outstanding man’ Ray Illingworth at his funeral

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 3:23 pm
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Ray Illingworth (Danny Lawson/PA)
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Ray Illingworth (Danny Lawson/PA)

Past and present Yorkshire and England cricketers were among the mourners at the funeral of Ray Illingworth.

Former umpire Dickie Bird was one of those to pay tribute to the former Yorkshire, Leicestershire and England all-rounder, who died on Christmas Day aged 89.

“It’s a very very sad day,” said Bird. “I’ve lost a great friend.

“He was a great cricketer and, if I had any problems in cricket, I used to give Ray a ring and he used to have a long chat with me.

Ray Illingworth Funeral
Retired England umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird led the tributes to Ray Illingworth (PA Images/Danny Lawson)

“Obviously I umpired many matches when he was captain of England and he was the finest captain England ever had. He was an outstanding man and an outstanding captain.”

Richard Hutton, David Byas, Martyn Moxon, Geoff Cope and Craig White were among the former Yorkshire cricketers present at the service at St John’s Church in Farsley, near Leeds, while Steven Paterson represented the current team.

Illingworth’s son-in-law Ashley Metcalfe, a former opening batsman with Yorkshire, said: “The turn-out makes you realise how special he was, he touched a lot of people’s hearts.”

Illingworth, who won 61 caps for England, was one of the country’s most successful captains, leading his side to a series victory in Australia in 1970-71 and then retaining the Ashes at home in 1972.

Ray Illingworth death
Ray Illingworth led England to Ashes glory in Australia (PA Images)

A tough Yorkshireman and an all-rounder, he won three consecutive championship titles with his home county before going on to spend a decade with Leicestershire.

He returned to Yorkshire as manager in 1979 and came out of retirement to lead them to the Sunday League title in 1983 at the age of 51.

“Anybody who plays nearly 800 games and scores more than 24,000 runs and takes 2,000 wickets is just phenomenal,” Metcalfe added.

“He did the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets five times in his career which is almost unheard of these days.

Ray Illingworth Funeral
Former Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon (centre) was among the mourners at the funeral of Ray Illingworth (PA Images/Danny Lawson)

“Only eight players have played more games for Yorkshire yet he was very modest. He didn’t really speak about it but, if you asked him, he was happy to reminisce.

“His legacy is huge. He was a phenomenal cricketer but, more than that, he was a phenomenal person.

“His roots were very much at home, he was a fantastic family man, so supportive and generous, he shaped and touched so many lives.

“I just feel we as a family were so lucky to have such a special person around us on a day-to-day basis.”

