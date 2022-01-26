Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
France report good news on Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack before Six Nations

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 3:31 pm
France’s Antoine Dupont has not played since December 11 (PA)
France's Antoine Dupont has not played since December 11 (PA)

France head coach Fabien Galthie says star men Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack “are doing well” after each testing positive for coronavirus.

Les Bleus’ preparation for the Guinness Six Nations has been severely disrupted by a host of withdrawals from Galthie’s 42-man squad.

In addition to world player of the year Dupont and fly-half Ntamack, Francois Cros, Gaetan Barlot, Anthony Jelonch, Cyril Baille, Bernard Le Roux and Pierre Bourgarit were also removed due to Covid-19.

Romain Ntamack is among a number of France players to test positive for Covid-19
Romain Ntamack is among a number of France players to test positive for Covid-19 (PA)

“We keep in touch with all the players from afar, of course,” said Galthie, whose side begin the championship at home to Italy on February 6.

“We have good news concerning the players and their state of health and spirit and all are doing well.”

Toulouse scrum-half Dupont has not played since December 11 due to a combination of postponements, fatigue and injury.

The 25-year-old could be involved in his club’s game at home to Racing 92 on Saturday as he seeks to regain sharpness ahead of a likely return to international duty.

Speaking specifically about Dupont, Galthie – who expects to give further updates on his squad next week – said: “I have spoken to him: he is doing well. He resumed training two weeks ago.

“He wanted to play against Cardiff but the match did not go ahead. Then of course he tested positive for Covid. But he is fine, and is still training.

“Today he had a test at his club and depending on the results he will play or not for Toulouse this weekend.

“That is up to his head coach Ugo Mola and I have confidence in him he will take the right decision both for his team and for Antoine.”

France head coach Fabien Galthie suffered a raft of withdrawals from his squad for the Six Nations
France head coach Fabien Galthie suffered a raft of withdrawals from his squad for the Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

France are also without Cameron Woki, Anthony Bouthier and Uini Atonio because of injury.

Despite the disruption, Les Bleus are tournament favourites with a number of bookmakers on the back of winning each of their three autumn matches, including beating New Zealand.

“I am very happy with this compliment, we’re very happy and proud to be labelled as favourites,” said Galthie.

“We are very happy to hear all those positive comments.

“It’s very rewarding, it’s rewarding for our two-year work, it’s rewarding for all the commitment of the players, the virtues of the team and their dedication on the pitch.”

