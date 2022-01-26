Fresh start paying dividends for Connor Ronan as St Mirren keep good run going

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Ronan admits he is revelling in a fresh start after clinching St Mirren’s third consecutive win of 2022.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international curled home a brilliant finish to seal a 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday.

It was St Mirren’s first home victory in four months – since Ronan scored twice in a 3-2 triumph over the same opponents – and the midfielder’s first goal in three months.

The Buddies ended 2021 with an 11-match run without a win and manager Jim Goodwin has switched tactics from a back three with wing-backs to a flat back four and the reset has begun with positive results so far.

“That was the first thing the gaffer said after the break,” Ronan said. “He told us to forget last year and to start again this year afresh.

“Obviously we had a good run at the start of the season and dropped off a bit towards Christmas. But the gaffer told us to start afresh after Christmas and we all felt that.

“There’s been a change of formation and style of play and we’ve all bought into that during training.

“It’s been working well and hopefully we can keep doing that.

“I think I started off really well when I first came in. I started with a few goals and assists early on but I’ve probably dropped off a bit performance-wise since then.

“But the manager came in after the break and said it was a fresh start and I took that on board.

“I want to get my performances back to where they were at the start of the season and hopefully this is the start.”

Goodwin tipped Ronan for full Irish international honours if he consistently produced finishes like Tuesday’s.

“It’s probably at the back of my mind,” the on-loan Wolves midfielder said. “First and foremost you’ve always got to focus on your club football because that’s what’s going to get you in there.

“I’m just taking each game as it comes and hopefully chipping in with a few more goals and assists. That won’t do me any harm.

“I’ll just keep getting on with things and taking one game at a time.”