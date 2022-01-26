Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Brown hands Aberdeen team-mates a warning after St Mirren setback

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 10:33 pm
Scott Brown gave his views on a poor performance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown told his team-mates they need to mix up their game following a toothless performance against St Mirren.

Brown had an effort cleared off the line but the Dons never threatened St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick during a 1-0 defeat in Paisley on Tuesday.

Connor Ronan scored the winner in the 61st minute with the only official shot on target during the entire game.

The Dons barely got in the Saints box in the final half hour, with a series of attacking substitutes failing to give them any cutting edge as the home team allowed them the ball while keeping them at arm’s length.

Brown admitted the Dons were lacking urgency high up the park and stressed they needed to earn the right to play away from home.

“They gave us a lot of time on the ball and let us have the ball at the back, but sometimes you need to mix and match a bit, sometimes you need to get it into the strikers, and it’s that fighting spirit as well up the park,” he said. “We didn’t have that.

“We came here last time, we were fantastic in the first half, and we thought it was going to be a nice easy game.

“The pitch started to cut up and I think it just didn’t suit us because it wasn’t inch perfect.

“Sometimes we are going to have to deal with that in January and February, and even March and all the way through, when pitches aren’t going to be great.”

Aberdeen missed the chance to go fourth in the cinch Premiership, for 24 hours at least, and saw St Mirren move three points behind them in the race for the top-six places.

Manager Stephen Glass confessed his side were missing a mental toughness in the game.

Brown said: “It’s not just that mental toughness but that toughness on the field, when to take the ball when it’s bobbling up and be brave and put your body on the line.

“I think we thought we could just turn up and if we won the game we would be sitting in a nice position in the league.

“It doesn’t work like that, you have got to earn the right to play, earn the right to go and win games.”

