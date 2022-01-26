Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander proud of Motherwell for claiming point after ‘harsh’ red card

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 10:39 pm
Graham Alexander was proud of his players (Steve Welsh/PA)
Graham Alexander was proud of his players (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card.

Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.

“I thought the second one was harsh,” Alexander said.

“Liam has probably made two fouls all game. I saw their centre-halves making foul after foul in the first half and just a warning. That was where my frustration was.

“I think it’s a harsh decision and I made my view point. But obviously I’m not allowed to.”

Christian Doidge missed a good late chance for Hibs but Motherwell also threatened after the sending-off and the visitors did not register a shot on target in a game that was badly affected by a swirling wind.

Alexander said: “We held out with 10 men but it wasn’t holding out before that. We were the team who had the chances, made their keeper make saves. I don’t think we conceded a shot on target so I thought we played really well.

“When it goes to 10 men, it’s tough but even then we threatened to score the winner a couple of times. I’m really proud of my players.”

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney highlighted the conditions as he declared himself satisfied.

“Really pleased with the performance but slightly disappointed we didn’t take one of the chances we had,” he said.

“But in these conditions I have to be very pleased with how the team played.

“We maybe weren’t as patient as we could’ve been when they went down to 10 men. But they’re fourth and these games are maybe decided on fine margins.

“I can’t criticise any of my forward players for missing chances, I want them to be brave.

“Although we didn’t have any shots on target I still thought we created enough chances to win the game.”

