Graham Alexander proud of Motherwell for claiming point after ‘harsh’ red card

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card.

Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.

“I thought the second one was harsh,” Alexander said.

“Liam has probably made two fouls all game. I saw their centre-halves making foul after foul in the first half and just a warning. That was where my frustration was.

“I think it’s a harsh decision and I made my view point. But obviously I’m not allowed to.”

Christian Doidge missed a good late chance for Hibs but Motherwell also threatened after the sending-off and the visitors did not register a shot on target in a game that was badly affected by a swirling wind.

Alexander said: “We held out with 10 men but it wasn’t holding out before that. We were the team who had the chances, made their keeper make saves. I don’t think we conceded a shot on target so I thought we played really well.

“When it goes to 10 men, it’s tough but even then we threatened to score the winner a couple of times. I’m really proud of my players.”

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney highlighted the conditions as he declared himself satisfied.

“Really pleased with the performance but slightly disappointed we didn’t take one of the chances we had,” he said.

“But in these conditions I have to be very pleased with how the team played.

“We maybe weren’t as patient as we could’ve been when they went down to 10 men. But they’re fourth and these games are maybe decided on fine margins.

“I can’t criticise any of my forward players for missing chances, I want them to be brave.

“Although we didn’t have any shots on target I still thought we created enough chances to win the game.”