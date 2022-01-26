Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts praises super-sub Nicky Clark after ‘sublime’ stoppage-time winner

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 10:43 pm
Tam Courts saw his side score a dramatic late winner (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice.

The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.

And Courts was delighted with the former Rangers forward’s contribution.

The 40-year-old said: “Nicky Clark does what Nicky Clark does best with the equaliser and winner. I am delighted for him.

“Going behind was bitterly disappointing but we had subs who could help the team.

“Nicky is still a predator at this level. I trust him so much.

“The penalty was a foregone conclusion and his winner was a sublime header.”

United beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup at the weekend but had lost six Premiership matches in a row before the game with County.

And Courts admitted the win was a big result for the club.

He added: “I am thoroughly delighted with the character of the players and the result.

“On the balance of play, I don’t think anyone can say we didn’t deserve it. We thoroughly merited the three points.

“We probably played better in the first half and could have been two or three up.

“I was frustrated with that but it was great to see us return to playing as a high-energy team.

“In the second half, we showed grit and determination to get a big win.”

Staggies boss Malky Mackay was disappointed that his team had taken nothing from the game.

He said: “We had two or three great chances and their keeper made a few cracking saves so I am disappointed that we lost the game.

“But we need to try and keep the momentum going because we played OK.”

