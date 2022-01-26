Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More injury woe for St Johnstone with Nadir Ciftci set for spell on sidelines

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 10:51 pm
Nadir Ciftci is injured (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nadir Ciftci is injured (Jane Barlow/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee.

The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.

Davidson welcomed a point to stop the rot, with his side bottom of the table and two points below Dundee, but fears Ciftci could be sidelined for weeks.

“Nadir is a big player and that’s what’s happened this season,” he said.

“It didn’t look good when he was walking. I’ve probably torn my hamstring 12 times in my career and that was about four to six weeks, but that’s just me. Fingers crossed it won’t be too long.”

Davidson admitted he will sleep a little easier after ending a tortuous run of losses, capped by a weekend Scottish Cup defeat to Kelty Hearts.

“I thought it was a typical, nervy performance from both teams. Conditions and the pitch didn’t really help,” he said.

“But we asked them for a bit of character, a bit of spirit and an energy level. I thought we got that.

“It means I can sleep tonight a little bit better. That’s about it. It’s just a point but hopefully we can build on it.

“We need to try and progress, get a couple of new faces in, get the confidence back up.”

With neither side capable of finding the cutting edge required to secure three precious points, the Tayside rivals look destined to scrap it out to avoid the automatic-relegation spot.

While chances were few and far between in a dour contest, Dundee boss James McPake welcomed an end to a six-game losing run in the league.

Like Davidson, he was pleased with the work-rate and commitment of his players at windswept McDiarmid.

“It was tough conditions on a tough pitch but the players gave me everything,” he said.

“We lacked a bit in the final third. There wasn’t much in the game. We rolled the sleeves up when we had to.

“St Johnstone are fighting for their lives, just like us. It was two teams battling it out.”

McPake felt new signing Niall McGinn, from Aberdeen, made an impact coming off the bench.

“When Niall came on he looked good and defensively I thought we were excellent,” he said.

