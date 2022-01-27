Duane Holmes back in contention for Huddersfield for home clash with Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield midfielder Duane Holmes is back in contention for his side’s home game against Stoke.

Holmes has missed the Terriers’ last two matches after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Boss Carlos Corberan has no new injuries after last week’s 4-3 win at Reading, but defender Levi Colwill remains unavailable.

Colwill, on loan from Chelsea, has been sidelined for three matches and faces another two weeks out due to a knee injury which has required an injection.

Stoke will be boosted by the return of several players as they bid to bounce back from successive defeats.

Steven Fletcher is in contention after missing the midweek defeat at Coventry due to illness and Ben Wilmot has recovered from a back problem.

Sam Surridge (knee) is also hoping to be available after a two-game lay-off, while Nick Powell made his first appearance since October as a substitute at Coventry after recovering from a fractured fibula.

On-loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima (groin), Romaine Sawyers, Joe Bursik (both thigh) and Harry Souttar (knee) all remain sidelined.