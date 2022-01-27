Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shota Arveladze appointed as Hull head coach

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 7:57 pm
Hull have named Shota Arveladze as their new boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull have named former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze as their new boss on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 48-year-old ex-Georgia international has previously managed in Turkey, Israel and Uzbekistan, with his most recent post at FC Pakhtakor Tashkent, where he won two Super League titles and reached the Asian Champions League semi-finals during a three-year stint.

Arveladze has also managed Kayserispor, Kasimpasa, Trabzonspor, and Maccabi Tel Aviv but will be best remembered on these shores as a player with Rangers, where he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and the Scottish League Cup between 2001 and 2005.

Arveladze takes over two days after Hull sacked Grant McCann in the wake of their takeover by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

Arveladze said: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has given me this opportunity. I believe everyone who is in this sector in football wants to be in England and I am just really happy and my family is proud.

“I am so motivated and have the hunger to show this club can do well with the boys, with the quality, with the young talents that we have.”

Arveladze inherits a side 19th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone after McCann signed off with back-to-back victories over promotion-chasing Blackburn and Bournemouth.

He will not wait long for his first game in charge with Swansea due to visit the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s great to have this game (Swansea City) as soon as possible,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to being here to meet the supporters.

“We’re going to try our best to show really good football, attacking football. The main target is always going to be to win.”

