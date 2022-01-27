Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts agree deal with Barnsley’s Toby Sibbick until summer of 2025

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 8:21 pm
Tony Sibbick is back in maroon (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tony Sibbick is back in maroon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Toby Sibbick has returned to Hearts on a permanent deal from Barnsley.

The 22-year-old made two appearances for Hearts after joining on loan under his former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel in January 2020, getting man of the match in a win over Rangers and setting up a goal in a 3-3 draw with St Johnstone.

Injury, illness and the outbreak of the pandemic curtailed his involvement and the versatile player, who can play in midfield or defence, spent time on loan with Belgian side Oostende before making 38 further appearances for Barnsley over the past 12 months.

The former AFC Wimbledon player has now returned to Tynecastle on a deal until the summer of 2025 after Hearts paid Barnsley an undisclosed fee.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get Toby in on a permanent deal. He’s someone we’ve been aware of for a while and he obviously has past links to the club.

“By all accounts he made a really good impression last time round and was unfortunate that bad luck stopped him from going on to show what he could do.

“We’re getting a talented and versatile player who’s had even more experience at a high level down south, so hopefully we can reap the benefits of that.”

