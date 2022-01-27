Aston Villa make fifth January signing as Calum Chambers moves from Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aston Villa have made their fifth signing of a busy January with defender Calum Chambers joining from Arsenal.

The 27-year-old, who can play in both central defence and at right-back, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park.

His arrival follows those of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Kerr Smith as Steven Gerrard reshapes his squad.

Chambers made 122 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Southampton in 2014, also spending time on loan at Middlesbrough and Fulham.

He has struggled for game time this season following the arrival of Ben White, restricted to five appearances, only two of them in the Premier League, but is hoping for a fresh start with Villa.

“It’s a massive club and they’re in a great moment at this moment in time,” Chambers said on the club website.

“It’s a very exciting place to be and everyone can see that from the outside. Things are happening here and it’s definitely moving in the right direction.

“For me, it was a no-brainer to join a great club. It was the right thing for me to do.”

Villa have moved up to 11th in the Premier League table since the arrival of Gerrard, who has won five of his 11 games in charge.

“The manager did very well at Rangers,” Chambers added. “He’s a young, exciting manager and I can’t wait to work with him.

“It’s a great stage to be joining the club at. The club’s building momentum and it’s an exciting time to be here.”