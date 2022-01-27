Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reo Hatate vows to continue improving after first Celtic strike

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 10:33 pm
Reo Hatate scored from long range at Tynecastle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Reo Hatate scored from long range at Tynecastle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Reo Hatate admitted he was relieved to net his first Celtic goal and vowed he would keep working to improve his communication with team-mates and adapt to Scottish football.

The Japanese midfielder sent Celtic on the way to a 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday when he beat Craig Gordon with a powerful effort from 30 yards.

Hatate has already made a big impact since joining from Kawasaki Frontale and promised to keep striving for improvement.

Speaking through an interpreter, the 24-year-old said: “In terms of the goal, I am very happy with the goal. I have scored in my second game and I am relieved.

“In terms of the game, we have times when we can keep ourselves, but there are times when we can’t keep our discipline.

“We will have to talk and communicate to each other within the team, make it better and improve.”

Hatate admitted to being nervous of the atmospheres in Scottish football, having played at Celtic Park and Tynecastle so far, and life has been different on the pitch too.

“I consider that I am also a physical player, but I still have to improve to compete in this league,” he said. “This is why I have to work harder in the training and improve.”

