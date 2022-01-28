Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Preston assessing fitness of Sean Maguire ahead of the visit of Bristol City

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 11:53 am
Preston’s Sean Maguire has sustained an ankle injury (Simon Galloway/PA)
Preston are assessing Sean Maguire ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Bristol City at Deepdale.

The Republic of Ireland forward is being checked after sustaining an ankle injury.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for defender Josh Earl, who was not in the matchday squad for Wednesday’s 2-0 win at West Brom but has returned to training following an ankle problem of his own.

Tom Barkhuizen is sidelined by a calf issue, Daniel Johnson is unavailable due to international duty with Jamaica and Josh Harrop has joined Fleetwood on loan.

Timm Klose could make his Bristol City debut in the contest.

The former Norwich defender, who was a free agent, signed for the Robins on Thursday on a deal until the end of the season.

The game looks to be too soon for Matty James (foot) to feature.

Andy King and Rob Atkinson are out with hamstring and back injuries respectively, along with George Tanner and Nathan Baker.

