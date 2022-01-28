Millwall to assess trio ahead of West Brom match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millwall will assess Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace and George Saville ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom.

Captain Pearce has returned to training after missing the Lions’ last two games, while Wallace and Saville have recently been sidelined by quad and back issues respectively.

Manager Gary Rowett remains without a handful of first-team players.

Tom Bradshaw (knee) and Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo (ankle) were injured in the defeat to Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago, while Daniel Ballard (knee) and Ryan Leonard (ankle) are still unavailable.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will once again be absent for West Brom due to an internal issue.

The England international was left out of the Baggies’ squad for the midweek loss to Preston after completing a three-game suspension and manager Valerien Ismael has confirmed he will not be involved at The Den, meaning David Button is expected to continue in goal.

Striker Daryl Dike is out due to the hamstring injury he suffered on his full debut against Peterborough last weekend.

Dara O’Shea has stepped up his recovery from a broken ankle but is not yet ready to return to first-team action.