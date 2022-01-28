Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Josh Hawkes available for Tranmere after making his move permanent

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 12:23 pm
Josh Hawkes has now agreed a permanent move to Tranmere (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Hawkes has now agreed a permanent move to Tranmere (Martin Rickett/PA)

Josh Hawkes could start for Tranmere in their top-of-the-table clash against Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green after returning to Prenton Park on a permanent deal.

The midfielder, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan from Sunderland, before being recalled at the start of January, and has now signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Rovers.

Midfielder Lee O’Connor has also made his loan switch from Celtic permanent, while forward Paul Glatzel and defender Nat Knight-Percival are both available for selection following their recent lay-offs.

Centre-back Tom Davies (calf) remains a doubt after he missed the win at Crawley last weekend, while midfielder Liam Feeney has left the club by mutual consent and now signed with Scunthorpe.

Forest Green report no new injury concerns as they prepare to travel to Birkenhead.

Rovers currently sitting seven points clear at the top of the table with a match in hand.

Midfielder Ebou Adams remains away with the Gambia at the African Cup of Nations after they made it through to the quarter-finals.

Forward Jack Aitchison and midfielder Sadou Diallo both came off the bench for last weekend’s 3-0 win over Carlisle, so could provide Rovers boss Rob Edwards with fresh options.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal