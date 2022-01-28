Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Morton hoping for starting spot as Peterborough host Sheff Utd

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 12:35 pm
Callum Morton (left) is hoping to be named in Peterborough’s starting line-up (Nick Potts/PA)
Callum Morton (left) is hoping to be named in Peterborough's starting line-up (Nick Potts/PA)

Callum Morton could make his full debut for Peterborough when they host Sky Bet Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The West Brom loanee came off the bench as Posh were pegged back by two late goals to draw 2-2 at Birmingham on Tuesday.

Ronnie Edwards missed the draw with a head injury but could be in line to make a return to the squad.

David Cornell (back) remains sidelined as Peterborough go in search of the win which could see them move out of the relegation zone.

Sheffield United have new signing Adam Davies available for the first time after he joined from Stoke.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper is not expected to come straight into the Blades side, however, with Wes Foderingham impressing between the posts.

Oli McBurnie will be pushing for a start after a brief cameo appearance in the 2-0 win over Luton following his recovery from injury and coronavirus.

George Baldock and John Fleck were unused substitutes in the victory as they step up their own comebacks.

