St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser happy with budding Jay Henderson partnership

St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser is enjoying his new role of helping provide a platform for Jay Henderson to show his talent and make things happen for the Buddies.

Henderson has been one of the main beneficiaries of Jim Goodwin’s change of shape, which has seen St Mirren move from a 3-5-2 to a 4-2-3-1 system.

Goodwin did not feel Henderson was particularly suited to a wing-back role and places were limited in the middle of the park, but the 19-year-old was back in the team during St Mirren’s Covid outbreak just before the winter break.

Henderson retained his place after the tactical shake-up and scored an impressive goal in the first of St Mirren’s three consecutive wins of 2022.

Fraser has moved from the back three to playing at right-back and is focused on helping Henderson on the flank ahead of him.

The 27-year-old said: “My role just now is to try and free up wee Jay Henderson, who is doing really well and come in for the last few games.

“I just try and get him on the ball as much as I can and get him in one-v-one situations and just feed him. That’s my role just now and I am enjoying it.”

The former Ross County skipper is used to talking his team-mates through matches.

“I have always enjoyed that role, ever since I was younger,” the former Celtic player said.

“I’m sure he is sick of hearing my voice sometimes telling him to tuck in or get wide, but we have a good relationship.”

Saints are looking to continue their winning run at Dundee on Saturday but Goodwin has reminded his players that they followed their previous three-match winning streak with an 11-game run without victory.

Fraser said: “Things can change so quickly, one win or one defeat and the table can flip.

“You always have to have it in your mindset that you need to be 100 per cent focused going into every game, because if you’re not, any team in the Premiership can take advantage of that.”