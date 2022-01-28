Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Nadal one win away from making history – day 12 at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 1:09 pm
Rafael Nadal celebrates defeating Matteo Berrettini (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev with history at stake in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Nadal is now one victory away from becoming the first man in history to win a 21st grand slam singles title after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Medvedev is looking to make it back-to-back grand slam titles after claiming his first at the US Open and he kept his head to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 despite a mid-match meltdown.

Picture of the day

Daniil Medvedev sprints into a backhand
Daniil Medvedev sprints into a backhand (Simon Baker/AP)

Quote of the day

Crowds going up

Good news for Tennis Australia – and tennis fans in Melbourne – with the capacity at Melbourne Park, which was increased from 50 per cent to 65 per cent earlier this week, going up again for the final weekend.

Mixed success

The first of the five main titles went to France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia, who defeated Australian duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3 6-4 in the mixed doubles final. It is an eighth slam title for Mladenovic and a sixth for Dodig.

Who’s up next?

The biggest night in modern Australian tennis history takes place on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

First Ashleigh Barty aims to become the first home player to win a major singles title in Melbourne since Chris O’Neil 44 years ago when she takes on American Danielle Collins.

That is followed by the final act of the Special Ks show as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis play fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the men’s doubles final.

