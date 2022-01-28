Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules and Jordan Storey in contention for Owls debuts

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 2:37 pm
Harlee Dean will spend the rest of the season at Hillsborough (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harlee Dean will spend the rest of the season at Hillsborough (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday’s new loan signings Harlee Dean and Tyreece John-Jules are hoping to feature in the home game against Ipswich.

Birmingham defender Dean and Arsenal striker John-Jules both arrived this week until the end of the season.

On-loan Preston defender Jordan Storey, an unused substitute in last week’s defeat at Oxford, is also hoping to make his first appearance for the club.

Chey Dunkley, Olamide Shodipo (both hamstring) and Dominic Iorfa (hip) all remain unavailable.

Ipswich’s new loan signing Dominic Thompson is hoping to make his debut for the club after joining from Brentford.

Left-back Thompson could step in for Kane Vincent-Young, who sits out a one-game ban following his dismissal in the midweek win at Wimbledon.

Matt Penney (knee), Hayden Coulson (thigh) and Lee Evans (groin) are all back in contention.

Jon Nolan has yet to appear for Ipswich this season due to successive calf and knee injuries.

